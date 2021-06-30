Montgomery presents borough's first full slate

Facing sanctions over ethics violations and increasing calls for her resignation, Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery has unveiled the borough’s first full slate of candidates for the municipal elections in November under the Courage Sue Montgomery banner.
In west-end Loyola district, Annalisa Harris was the first to announce a challenge to former Projet Montréal – and now independent councillor – Christian Arseneault. Montgomery's former chief of staff until stepping down to run for office, Harris has years of policy experience at various levels of government, including as a policy adviser to the Minister of Crown—Indigenous Relations. She has been a long-time volunteer for community groups and continues to be involved as a soccer coach for youth in N.D.G. and mentor for young leaders in sport and politics.
In Snowdon, France Stohner is Montreal's first Filipina candidate, and seeking to be Snowdon’s first new city councillor since 1982, succeeding long-time councillor Marvin Rotrand who for years has pushed municipal parties to offer visible minorities more electoral opportunities. A Manila-born mental health counselor and long-time community organizer and new mother, Stohner “strives to nurture a culture of politics that is more attentive, accessible, and exemplary of the multifaceted communities she serves.” To date only one other Snowdon candidate has been announced, Sonny Moroz for Ensemble Montréal.
In Côte-des Neiges, business lawyer Patrice César spent nearly a decade working with community organizations, particularly in the development of local youth employment programs in the district in which he was born and raised. He sits on the Board of the Bridge MTL incubator that supports and welcomes entrepreneurs and business immigrants and has called Côte-des Neiges “the soul of Montreal,” adding: “Our borough must receive its fair share of the city's budget. It's time for Côte-des-Neiges to be respected.” César is trying to win the seat from Projet Montréal incumbent and Montreal executive committee vice-chair Magda Popeanu.
Louise Kold-Taylor is the first declared challenger to three-term Projet Montréal incumbent Peter McQueen in Notre Dame de Grâce. An Applied Physics Engineer and Process Consultant, the Copenhagen native has extensive experience in the corporate, academic and community sectors, “and at bringing people together to find sustainable, human-centred solutions to shared, complex issues.”
The final announcement was for Darlington’s Sabine Monpierre, former chief of staff to Montgomery and former vice-president of the Montreal intercultural council and member of the regional advisory committee for Correctional Services Canada. With studies in Community Development and Intercultural Relations, Monpierre is a Board member of Regroupement Affaire Femmes, acting as a mentor for Black girls aged 14-18 by supporting the development of strong identities and communication skills. With Projet Montréal yet to announce, Monpierre is so far only facing Ensemble Montréal's Stephanie Valenzuela for the seat to be vacated by Montreal city hall leader and borough mayor candidate Lionel Perez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.