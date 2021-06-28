Montgomery guilty of ethics violations, opposition calls for resignation

Sue Montgomery will not resign despite being found guilty of 11 ethics violations by administrative judge Alain Roy of the Quebec municipal Commission and calls from the opposition.
“I am not resigning” she told The Suburban. “I am continuing to stand up for democracy. We will wait to see what sanctions are handed down.”
According to the decision released last Wednesday, the incidents took place between December 2019 and March 2020 and involved “not acting in a manner to promote and maintain a workplace that is harmonious, healthy and free of all harassment by keeping her chief of staff in contact with borough bureaucrats.”
Individual charges include acts during a public meeting that were “vexatious, humiliating, harassing or intimidating with regard to a person identified as a victim of harassment,” and asking human resources personnel “to assure that a person does not receive pay for a period in March considering that they refused to respond to her numerous messages.”
Montgomery will be sanctioned on July 6, with each charge bringing up to a 90-day suspension. In a statement, Montgomery said that she's disappointed. “I am disappointed but not surprised. The timing of this announcement is curious to say the least. There were several delays and the announcement comes just before elections.”
The case stems from the turmoil at the borough around Montgomery's chief of staff Annalisa Harris and Borough Director Stéphane Plante, and Montgomery's refusal to dismiss Harris on the order of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and city comptroller Alain Bond.
The opposition at Montreal city hall wants Montgomery to step down. “Montgomery must resign from her position” says opposition leader Lionel Perez. “The ruling removes her moral authority to perform her duties as mayor of the borough” says the Darlington councillor who is also running for Borough Mayor of CDN-NDG. “The reputation of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has been tarnished for the past two years by disputes between Ms. Montgomery and the Projet Montréal administration, and the upcoming sentencing of sanctions on July 6 only prolongs this never-ending story."
On social media, former Projet Montréal and now independent Loyola councillor Christian Arseneault said the ruling “captures well what so many of our staff have been enduring for well over a year now. By her own actions, Sue Montgomery has demonstrated her unfitness for public office. She should resign.”
On July 6 Roy will hear the two parties’ representations and then make a final decision on what penalties Montgomery will face.
