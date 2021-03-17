Montreal’s largest borough needs some courage, says CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery.
Montgomery has launched Courage — Équipe Sue Montgomery, the second borough-specific political party in CDN-NDG. “It is high time that CDN-NDG has councillors that share my vision, who listen to residents and work for the common good.”
It is a party that will allow councillors to express their opinions and ideas freely without fear of reprisal, Montgomery told The Suburban. “Often, councillors are here for their political careers and don’t care about doing the job; I want people who care as much as I do.” Montgomery says the borough of approximately 165,000 residents has some 40% allophones with more than 60 languages spoken, and “needs a council that resembles the people it represents.”
Elected in 2017 under the Projet Montréal banner that controlled the local council for the first time, the former journalist and first female mayor of CDN-NDG was ejected from PM last winter after defying centre city orders to fire her chief of staff over workplace harassment allegations. The claims were eventually proven unfounded in Quebec Court. She was steadfast, saying she would not commit an unjust dismissal because it was ordered by a bureaucrat or Montreal’s mayor, and paid a political price maintaining independence and loyalty to an employee. “I could not stand by and watch them treat young women this way. Valérie Plante should have stood by me the way I stood by my chef de cabinet.”
“People said I wasn’t qualified because I had no experience. Well, no experience served me well because when I came in, I questioned everything. Unlike the politicians who have been around for years and always let it slide. It’s what I tell people who want to get involved: If you care, you’re qualified…We will continue to listen to citizens about their aspirations in terms of infrastructure, economic opportunities, public safety, financial stability and quality of life for all. We will present a daring electoral platform based on the real needs of our borough.”
She says her new party will transform outdated and unaccountable systems, and wants to see a community where everything you need is within a 15-minute walk of your home. “Safer streets, safer sidewalks, just a community that’s more livable.”
Montgomery points to accomplishments in her first mandate, including acquisition of land to keep the NDG YMCA in the neighborhood, and for a new school in the Triangle, finding permanent homes for the Walkley and Loyola centres, adopting new measures to curb renovictions and Airbnb, and creation of new dog parks.
In a second mandate Montgomery’s sights are set on completing the Empress project. “I want to see that through along with new regulations to protect tenants. Housing has become a commodity with big investors buying up all these buildings and a lot of them sit empty.”
She doubts that a local party may be hampered in its ability to work with others in the centre city. “I don’t think so, you see this happening more and more with (Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension’s independent Borough Mayor) Giuliana Fumagalli, Manon Barbe in Lasalle, and Anjou has their own team. Maybe this is the future for Montreal: each borough has its own team that cooperates and builds alliances with others. I feel like the type of party system we have doesn’t really work.”
