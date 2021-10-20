The city’s most populous borough should be divided in two, says Côte des Neiges-Notre dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.
The leader of Courage Sue Montgomery made the announcement while launching her party's platform Wednesday morning at the Place du 6-décembre in Côte des Neiges.
Advocating for the splitting of the city's biggest and most diverse borough which she currently leads could be viewed as radical, but it's been an idea bandied about for years, more often than not in a “what if” scenario. But not unsimilar to the principles of the debates and furor over Quebec City redrawing provincial riding boundaries in 2017, dismissive of natural and cultural boundaries, the move makes even more sense to many.
“Considering the borough's demographic differences, linguistic differences and geographic differences, we want to create two distinct boroughs to better serve all residents” says Montgomery. “Under the Plante administration and before that under Coderre, we have the fewest arenas, pools and libraries” and it just makes sense to divide into two so that all can be better represented and get their fair share.
Montgomery says residents are constantly telling her that it makes no sense for them to be joined together. Indeed, both the breadth and expanse mean an elected official from the easternmost district bordering Outremont can opine and vote on matters directly relating to an issue affecting those on the western edge bordering Montreal West.
Snowdon candidate France Stohner says the political capital is also different in each part of the borough, and mindful that “this is a matter of provincial jurisdiction,” added that 2022 will be an election year for the province “and we will be present to promote this much-needed local governance… It is difficult to manage such a large borough. Our population is 175,000 and we are larger than the city of Sherbrooke. There are different realities, different needs.”
Focused on governance, the environment and communities, the platform offers more than 100 commitments on everything from bus routes and housing to police services and tree planting.
Loyola candidate Annalisa Harris talked about “abusive social control bylaws” that target homeless and youth, such as being in parks after closing, using city furniture improperly or sleeping on a bench, etc. “It's cruel to give someone a $300 ticket for sleeping in a park, when they don't have anywhere else to go” says Harris, adding that moreover, such fines and bylaws, a source of frustration for homeless shelter operators, further clog courts and bog down the entire system, “even so that people legitimately wanting to challenge tickets and other issues have delays.”
She also spoke about harm reduction, that is, preventing crime where it begins. “Libraries are harm reduction. When a child can be somewhere safe after school when their home is not safe, then that is harm reduction. She also called for multi-disciplinary teams of social workers and mental health specialists to respond to emergency calls alongside police and accompany them on patrols in CDN-NDG as they do in downtown Montreal.
The platform, which includes calls for voting rights for permanent residents, a SPVM point of service in NDG and more, is available at https://www.equipecourage.ca/
