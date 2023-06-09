A year ago, Erminio Forlini said he requested tree pruning from the borough because a crosswalk sign at Coolbrook and Monkland was obscured by a tree branch. “It still has not been done” he wrote council last week.
“The paint has worn away and is no longer visible” he says. “It has not been repainted as of June, yet we have thousands to spend on painting psychedelic patterns on Place Guillaume Couture. Motorists often ignore a crosswalk at the best of times,” he wrote council, “but it is more dangerous in its current state of neglect. Why have you neglected this?”
The issue is garnering increased attention these days, following the death of one pedestrian and serious injury of another on Bourret on Wednesday, the dramatic and fatal car crash on Côte Saint Luc road two weeks ago, and in light of a recent administration move to block off access to Coolbrook and Earnscliffe from other roads with a parkette pilot project.
NDG councillor Peter McQueen promised to follow up on the request and noted his own concerns with crosswalks along Monkland. “I've pushed consistently for different solutions on different ones. I've pushed to get a stop sign at the corner of Hingston where the bus stops. I've asked repeatedly, so far we have not been able to get it okayed from our services.” He also says he has worked to improve the stop at the corner of Draper where seniors cross to go to the drug store.
But as for Coolbrook and Monkland, “I'm not sure if that crosswalk still has a purpose” he said, noting it dates from before the intersection and pedestrian crosswalk at de l’Orphelinat and Monkland, about 35 meters closer to Villa Maria station. “I think pedestrians have other options, whereas crossing right there at Coolbrook just puts them in front of a duplex. It doesn't lead them to a street.”
McQueen told borough services “that they should either remove that crosswalk or if they insist on keeping it, they do have to improve it,” but noted however, that “improving crosswalks is not easy. We've tried it and unfortunately the painting of all the crosswalks and all lines, all lane markings of bicycle paths, everything is done by (the borough of) Rosemont and you know it takes them several months to do it and that depends on the weather and the paint does wear out over the course of the winter. It’s a situation we face with a lot of our installations, so we're always looking for improvements.”
Coolbrook resident Didier Rabette asked if the borough could look at reversing one-way connected streets Coolbrook and Earnscliffe. “The Coolbrook exit on to Monkland is relatively dangerous and when I say relatively, I was hit by a car once when I was on foot, and I hit someone, no one was injured, a pedestrian.” He says cars coming from the Decarie service road arrive very quickly on Monkland, “and when we try to get out of Coolbrook, it's really dangerous.” He says if streets were reversed, “it would allow more time for people who get off the service road to turn onto Coolbrook and exit on Earnscliffe.”
“It's an interesting idea” said McQueen, who said it will be looked at by the borough’s traffic analysis services. “I’m not certain, if everyone goes out through Earnscliffe if it would be better.” He also wondered if it would be dangerous turning left from Monkland onto Coolbrook. “I don’t know but we will analyze all that.”
