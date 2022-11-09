The SPVM is investigating after a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets in St. Laurent.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 2 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 9. The case is now in the hands of the arson squad.
The restaurant is musically oriented, as performances take place there very frequently. A Christmas eve concert with Alyabroudy was planned and artist Sami Wehby was to have performed Thursday Nov. 10. Their Facebook page has numerous videos of customers dancing.
