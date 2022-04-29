The biotech company Moderna will be building a vaccine manufacturing plant in the Montreal area, expected to be completed in 2024, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault announced at McGill University.
A decision on a specific location will be made at a later time by Moderna.
Trudeau said the announcement fulfills his government's promise to strengthen Canada's vaccine capacity. Legault basked in his province's victory over Ontario for the facility's location. The facility is expected to employ between 200 and 300 people and produce five million doses a year of vaccines in general.
"It also will have a significant impact in the research that they're doing on a range of illnesses," Trudeau told the press conference. "Canada, that has long been leaders in research around mRNA, will now be also leaders in delivering mRNA to Canadians and to the world."
Moderna's statement says its announcement "supports a long-term strategic partnership with the Government of Canada to enhance pandemic preparedness.
"This milestone follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Moderna and the Government of Canada in August 2021," the statement adds. "Once the facility is certified by Health Canada, it is expected to provide onshore respiratory vaccine manufacturing capabilities and support future pandemic readiness. The partnership is expected to be finalized following approval of the final agreement by the Government of Canada."
"The leadership and vision shown by the Government of Canada in the early stages of the pandemic made Canada an ideal candidate for an onshore vaccine manufacturing facility," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, who was at Friday's press conference. "This partnership is designed to provide Canadians with access to Moderna's vaccines in future pandemics and health emergencies."
Moderna's statement says the facility is "expected to provide access to a domestically manufactured portfolio of mRNA vaccines against respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other potential respiratory viruses, contingent on approval by Health Canada. In the event of a future pandemic, it is also expected that the facility could be activated on an urgent basis to support Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities with the capacity to adapt and adjust manufacturing to address novel or emerging viruses.
"As part of the 10-year partnership, Moderna is also expected to support research and development and other commercial collaborations in the country. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation. Construction is expected to commence in 2022, with the facility expected to become operational by the end of 2024, subject to planning and regulatory approvals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.