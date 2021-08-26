Moderna halted in Japan

Japan has stopped using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following reports of contaminated vials.
More than 1.63 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine have been set aside as a precaution, 10 days after reports were made. The government and the company have declared the vaccine safe. Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. stated in a release "Moderna confirms having been notified of cases of particulate matter being seen in drug product vials of its COVID-19 vaccine," identifying the lots to be examined.
Moderna is investigating the reports it said, adding it will work quickly with government officials and Japanese distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical, suggesting the problem could stem from its Spanish supplier. The Spanish company says the issue is limited.
Moderna is currently finalizing its plans to open a manufacturing facility in Canada.
