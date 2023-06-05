Alleged organized crime leader Francesco Del Balso was shot dead in broad daylight at the entrance to the Monster Gym in DDO at approximately 1pm Monday. The bullets entered his upper body and he died on impact.
Del Balso was a former high-ranking lieutenant in the Rizzuto organization. Informed sources report he was attacked by at least one gunman close to the main entrance of the gym situated off Highway 40 west.
The 53 year-old Del Balso took several shots to the chest and at least one to the head. He was declared dead at the scene as some dozen police cruisers cordoned off the crime scene.
The shooter fled and has not as yet been found. Sources say that police informed Del Balso over the past several months that a $250,000 contract has been put out on his life. Del Balso had recently hired 24/7 security at his home in Laval. He had taken to wearing a bulletproof vest recently.
It had been rumoured that Del Balso may have had a role in the recent attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto in March, the surviving son of the late Vito Rizzuto. In the days following the attempt on Rizzuto, Del Balso was stopped by police at Trudeau airport attempting to leave for Europe.
Last November Del Balso survived a drive-by shooting in Laval as he was driving his car. Reports were also filtering in that Del Balso had been making overtures to members of the Hell’s Angels over the past several months.
This is a developing story and will be updated....
