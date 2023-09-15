Mobility info sessions

Don’t say you weren’t asked
The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is presenting the major orientations and some proposed measures of its Local Transportation Plan reflecting the borough’s mobility priorities for the next 10 years. Two public information sessions will be held this month, on Sunday, September 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6400 Monkland, and on Wednesday, September 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 5160 Décarie.
This is your last opportunity to submit comments and have your questions answered. You can also speak during the session. The transcript of questions and answers will be made available on the Making MTL website after the sessions. Whether you attend or not, you can still ask questions in advance by filling out a form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe559sajwd7Pw4YdL3FzDjPMHCBqIWcz-d7B_z0maFWt1FsuQ/viewform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.