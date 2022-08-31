MNAs targeted with threats, vandalism

Violent threats and vandalism have struck early in the Quebec election, with threats against one Liberal MNA, vandalism committed at another MNA's office and Conservative Party of Quebec workers threatened while putting up posters.
A man appeared in court Friday for threatening St. Laurent incumbent Marwah Rizqy through Facebook postings and then phone calls. Rizqy, who is eight months pregnant, said the man told police she had been murdered on his street. He was arrested by the SQ Thursday and released Friday with conditions, including not contacting the MNA. She told reporters not campaigning had crossed her mind, and called for more protection for elected officials.
Similar calls were made after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was recently approached and yelled at by a man while visiting Alberta.
Rizqy said the same suspect also made calls to Marquette candidate Enrico Ciccone, also indicating she had been murdered. His office was broken into and vandalized Tuesday Aug. 30., and computers and the server that records security footage were stolen.
The SQ is looking into possible links between the incidents.
Also, this past weekend, two Conservative Party of Quebec volunteers were threatened while putting up election signs in Rosemont and Duplessis in Sept-Îles. A man was arrested in connection with the Rosemont incident.
