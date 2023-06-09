MNAs press CAQ government on cemetery dispute

The labour conflict at Notre-Dame des Neiges cemetery which has locked out grieving families for up to 5 months, was the subject of a tense exchange in the National Assembly Thursday.
Mont-Royal-Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe pressed Labour Minister Jean Boulet on the CAQ government’s sluggish response to the conflict. “The strike has been going on for more than 5 months. What do you say to a father who lost his wife last year and who cannot take his children to visit their mother at their request? Let's stop talking about conciliation in a purely private case,” said Setlakwe, adding there is a public dimension to this file which affects human dignity. “When will the population have the right to bury and visit their deceased relatives?”
Boulet said “We are extremely concerned about the situation of bereaved families who cannot visit, who also cannot have access to services which seem fundamental to me.” He appointed two mediator-conciliators “who are extremely active in the file,” adding that a settlement hypothesis was even prepared and presented to the parties, and reminded the assembly of a 2020 Administrative Labour Tribunal decision that “we are not in a sector subject to the obligation to maintain essential services. It is not a public service and therefore this decision can be the subject of a new request. That said, I fervently hope that this can be resolved, and I hope as soon as possible.”
Boulet added there are two different sections in dispute, office workers and maintenance people. “The two conciliator-mediators try to constantly bring the parties into a process of finding solutions and the settlement hypothesis seems to me quite reasoned and reasonable and I invite the parties to sit down and settle.”
On strike since September 20, the Union of Office Employees has 17 members and the Union of Cemetery Workers responsible for maintenance, brings together approximately 100 members who have been on strike since January 12. The two unions have been without an employment contract since December 31, 2017 and since December 31, 2018, respectively.
The cemetery has again been closed to visitors since May 15, due to clean-up efforts following the April ice storm. Cremation and crypt burial services will continue to be available by appointment for bereaved families, and caskets of the deceased are received in the repository and field burials will resume as soon as an agreement is reached with operation employees.
The Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, which runs the cemetery and Notre Dame Basilica said it presented a global offer to the two unions last week and urged them to put it to their members for a vote.
Bourassa-Sauvé MNA Madwa-Nika Cadet pressed Boulet: “We are talking about a labor dispute that has been going on for months and more than 300 coffins are waiting to be buried, while families are struggling to mourn with dignity. In April, when I questioned the Minister of Labor on this subject, he answered me, and I quote: ‘Enough, is enough. We have to find solutions.’ It's been two months. I salute the fact the minister appointed two mediators in the file but there is no result. When is ‘enough’?”
