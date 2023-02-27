Mixed feelings after series of firebombings in St. Laurent

There have been no arrests after a recent series of firebombings in St. Laurent, with the exception last Dec. 30 of Dore Badawi, for attempting to set fire that day to the Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, which was attacked on other occasions.
Since then, there was a suspected arson at T..I.M.E. Cargo, a freight transportation company, on McCaffrey near Montée de Liesse; and most notably, two firebombings within 40 minutes of each other at the Rosana restaurant, a Syrian establishment, at Marcel-Laurin and Thimens; and just two blocks away, at District 961, a Lebanese resto at Côte Vertu and Marcel-Laurin. In the latter case, there was an attempt to set the terrace on fire.
SPVM spokesperson Joanne Drouin told The Suburban that, "last week, we spoke to our colleagues in the arson squad and, at this moment, all we can confirm is that the investigation is ongoing."
We visited the area of the double firebombings Monday to see how nearby merchants and store employees felt about the incidents, and the fact no one has yet been arrested. Some of those in the same strip mall as the Rosana restaurant did not even know the firebombings took place.
Kuljit, owner of an Indian restaurant in the strip mall, said he felt safe.
"I'm okay, I have no problem," he told The Suburban.
An employee of a nearby eatery, who did not want to give her name, felt differently.
"It was late at night, about 3 a.m.. The alarm worked here and we were worried what was happening. I was happy that the firefighters came so quickly because, otherwise, perhaps all the buildings would have been on fire. I'm worried that it will happen again because I know that there are a lot of restaurants that were attacked, and not only once."
John, an employee at Elounda, which is next door to District 961, said he feels very safe.
"The other attack was further down the street. I don't feel worried at all. It's probably an isolated incident.
"I feel completely okay here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.