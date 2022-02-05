A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered a mistrial in the case of a man accused of kidnapping.
Paul Zaidan was accused of having participated in the kidnapping and confinement of Nicholas Tsouflidis, president of the Chez Cora restaurant chain. After the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict following a week of deliberations, Judge François Dadour ended the trial at the Laval courthouse.Much of th evidence had been circumstantial.
A former franchisee, Zaidan allegedly kidnapped Tsouflidis and attempted to extort his mother for $11 million. Tsouflidis claimed that he was abducted at gunpoint in March 2017 outside his home in Mirabel and was found at the side of the road several hours later in Saint Dorothée. The defense argued throughout the trial, which began in November, that the kidnapping story was fabricated.
Zaidan currently remains an accused but freed on bail, while the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales decides whether to request a new trial.
“After a trial that brought back painful memories for my family and I, it is with deep disappointment and disbelief that we learn today that the Crown's case against Paul Zaidan ended in a mistrial” reads a press release issued by the franchise and Nicholas Tsouflidis. “We had hoped to put this ordeal behind us. At this time, we do not know what the next steps in the judicial process are, but we will continue to collaborate so that justice can be served.” The statement adds the company will continue supporting franchisees and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.
