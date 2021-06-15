Missing teen

Laval Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Lydia Barkou. On Sunday night she left her home for no apparent reason, and her family has not heard from her since and are concerned about her safety. She may be found on the territory and shorelines of Laval and Montreal.
Barkou is of Arabic origin, speaks French and stands 5’ 6” and weighs 154 lbs. With long straight dark brown hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing black glasses, a black hoodie sweater, blue jeans and white shoes. Anyone with information can communicate with police confidentially via the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and citing file LVL 210613 009.
