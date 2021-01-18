Laval Police are seeking the public’s help in the search for 16-year-old Lina Yamini.
On January 17, she left her home but has not returned since. Her family fears for her safety due to the company she keeps. She might be found in Laval or Montreal, mainly in the Montreal North area.
Tamini is Arabic, speaks French and measures 5' 2” and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown eyes, and brown dreadlocks with blonde tips. She has a nose piercing and several in the ears. Yamini was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey jogging pants and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information can contact Police via their confidential Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 210117 007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.