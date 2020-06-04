Missing teen

Laval police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old Jennifer Allard-Gould. The teenager left her home on June 2 to meet someone but never returned. Her family fears for her safety because of her acquaintances and might be found in Montreal.
Allard-Gould is white and French-speaking, standing 5”6’ and weighing 120 lbs.
She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black-sleeved Zoo York hoodie, blue sweat pants and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the confidential Info-Line at
450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL 200602044.
