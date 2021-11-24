Miriam Lang, wife of longtime CSL Mayor, passes away at 94

Miriam Lang, wife of the longtime Mayor of Côte St. Luc Bernard Lang, passed away Saturday at the age of 94.
The two were married and life partners for 65 years. Mayor Lang passed away in 2014 at the age of 87.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced Miriam Lang's passing at the Nov. 15 council meeting and played a tribute video.
"Miriam was a great community activist and mentor for me when I was a very young city councillor," Brownstein said. "She had a great love for the City of Côte St. Luc with a special place in her heart for the library. She was a wonderful first lady of CSL, always there to support Mayor Lang in everything he did. She will be dearly missed.
Others paid tribute to Lang.
"Miriam was a true first lady, just as Elaine Brownstein is to Mayor Mitchell Brownstein today," wrote Councillor Mike Cohen. "Miriam attended all events and got involved in many dossiers and projects. She was instrumental in the establishment of our most lauded CSL Public Library."
Former councillor Glenn Nashen wrote that "Miriam was a powerful advocate for all aspects of community life in CSL over many, many years. She was a stalwart supporter of Mayor Lang, helping to move plans forward. My condolences to the family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.