Miracle Montreal Food Drive this Saturday, March 13th

If you are able to help those in need, then circle Saturday, March 13th on your calendar as the second Miracle Montreal Food Drive is taking place.
It is a contactless event occurring all over the island of Montreal including the South Shore, Laval and the West Island participants are asked to leave non-perishable goods on their front stoop by 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“When Montreal, the North Shore and South Shore came together last September for the first Miracle drive, 2,000 volunteers were on hand to collect more than 25,000 kg of donations that were distributed to 200 families and 100 beneficiary organizations,” explained Donna Varrica of Miracle Montreal.
The food collected will go to benefit area food banks which have seen an increase in need since the onset of the pandemic and subsequent quarantine.
The non-profit agency is also looking for volunteers “from across the region, in each neighbourhood, to collect the items, sort them and deliver them to the people and organizations who need them most. Be a captain, a team leader, a driver.”
To sign up, go online via www.miraclemontreal.org/en/become-a-volunteer/
“Volunteering will not put anyone at risk; all public health precautions will be in place. No one will be asked to ring doorbells or knock at doors,” said Varrica. “Social distancing and mask-wearing will be mandatory during every step of the process from start to finish.”
To learn more about the initiative, go online via www.miraclemontreal.org.
