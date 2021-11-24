Mintz lauded for Falaise activism

Lisa Mintz has earned a Canadian Museum of Nature Inspiration Award Mintz for her efforts to preserve the Grand parc de l'écoterritoire de la Falaise, known locally as the Falaise Saint-Jacques.
An award ceremony on Tuesday recognized Mintz as winner in the adult category, the prize recognizing individuals and organizations whose specific projects encourage Canadians to take an interest in natural history, create links with nature and contribute to its preservation.
“In 2015, librarian Lisa Mintz became concerned about clearcutting of the St. Jacques escarpment in Montreal” reads a Canadian Museum of Nature statement. Without any environmental experience, she created Sauvons la Falaise with local residents, and her mobilization of fellow environmentalists and community groups led to the 2020 announcement by Montreal's mayor of a 60-hectare urban park.
All summer, Mintz welcomed groups of youth and others to the Falaise, educating them about efforts to preserve the habitat, its flora and fauna, and walked journalists through the escarpment, highlighting work done to preserve the space, see an urban nature park established and challenges for its future.
Mintz is awarded a Grand Prize of $5,000 to donate to a nature-related programme of her choice and is now affiliated with six organizations either as a founder or chair, including Sauvons-l'anse-à-l'orme, Technoparc oiseaux and Transparence. An avid birder, she has worked to protect the threatened Montreal habitat of the Least Bittern small heron and initiated a court case in 2016 that led to a small federal preserve created around its nesting site.
She is active in the Green Coalition umbrella organization for more than 80 environmental groups in Quebec, and is executive director of UrbaNature, a group committed to nature education. “Through talks she gives on the theme of Ten Steps to Change the World,” reads the statement, “Lisa inspires individuals to help improve the environment in which they live.”
Mintz was surprised that she won. “The other finalists were just amazing and really tough competition!” she told The Suburban, adding she will donate the cash to urbanature “so we can do environmental education with underserved organizations around the Falaise. Big thanks to the Canadian Museum of Nature! The magic of the Falaise Saint-Jacques goes national!”
The 2021 finalists announced in September included individuals, organizations and businesses whose outstanding accomplishments have earned them a place on the short list for each category. The jury was comprised of individuals representing the Sitka Foundation, Toronto Zoo, The Royal Canadian Geographic Society, the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Canadian Museum of Nature and more.
