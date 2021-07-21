Minimum credit card payments are going up in Quebec

Last Tuesday, the office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) announced that the minimum credit card payment in Quebec will move up to 3% of a consumer’s balance starting on August 1. It is an increase of 0.5%.
The minimum credit card payment in Quebec is going to continue to go up until it gets to 5% in 2025. According to the OPC, this is a government effort to prevent debt in the province of Quebec that began in 2019. In a statement, the OPC believes that paying more on minimum credit card bills will help clients save money on credit fees.
For people that have issues making minimum credit card payments, the OPC encourages clients to reach out to free advisory services from a consumer association.
