The minimum payment on a credit card increases to four percent of the balance, up from 3.5 percent last Aug. 1, the Quebec Consumer Protection Office announced.
The increases will continue in the next couple of years, reaching five percent of a new balance in 2025. The CPO points out that the increases "are part of the measures adopted in 2017 to prevent debt problems. They have no impact on consumers who are used to paying more than the minimum payment on their credit card."
The Office is advising consumers that it is always best "to pay off a credit card balance in full each month. This avoids paying credit charges which quickly become very expensive.
"The Consumer Protection Office would like to point out that consumer associations offer free and confidential services to people experiencing financial difficulties. Having difficulty paying off a credit card balance or making the minimum payment may be a signal to seek advice from one of these organizations."
Numbers wise, the latest half a percentage minimum payment increase, "for a consumer who only repays the monthly minimum on his credit card balance, the increase of half a percentage point represents, for each segment of $1,000, an additional payment of $5 per month. This little extra effort will make it possible to pay off a debt more quickly while saving on credit costs.
"Before the tightening of debt measures on August 1, 2019, the minimum payment on a credit card balance was only two percent. Thus, a debt of $1,000 on a card whose credit rate was set at 19.9 percent could take up to 25 years and 10 months to be repaid, with a surplus of approximately $3,000 to be paid in credit charges. With the minimum payment set at four percent, this same debt will take seven years and eight months to be repaid, with credit charges of $607."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.