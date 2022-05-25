The federal government announced Friday that it is providing $10.67 million in funding for the revitalization of 23 public spaces in the greater Montreal area, including in west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs.
The financing comes from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, and the announcement was made by Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Justice Minister David Lametti, the MP for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun.
The financial support is being granted “to help communities in Greater Montreal recover from the pandemic and provide them with quality meeting places,” says the CED announcement. “These 20 or so projects involve the upgrading or construction of public spaces throughout the city, such as community and multi-purpose centres, reception chalets and park playgrounds, community greenhouses, outdoor public market kiosks, and outdoor work and relaxation areas.”
“Our government is investing in public spaces that will enable residents in Montreal’s neighbourhoods to come together and also give them a sense of renewed pride,” St-Onge said.
Lametti said that “whether they be parks, community centres, or community gardens, public infrastructure that is green and accessible adds to the vibrant culture life of Verdun and Montreal as a whole. The investments we are announcing today are the result of essential work done by Montreal organizations, and we will continue to support them just as they support their community.”
The projects slated for the west end and West Island include:
•In the Town of Mount Royal, which is receiving $750,000, “expanding the chalet and upgrading the Mohawk Park outdoor public space in the Town of Mount Royal to support the development of this community.”
• The Société de développement commercial Expérience Côte-des-Neiges is receiving $20,700 to build a “fun recreational outdoor site in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough to support the development of this community.”
• The borough of St. Laurent is receiving $743,413 to “expand and upgrade the playground in Ronald-Moreau park.”
• The City of Beaconsfield is receiving $723,558 to “make improvements to Briarwood Park.”
• Concert’Action Lachine is receiving $118,398 to “build six outdoor public squares along Saint‑Jacques Street in the Saint-Pierre neighbourhood of the Lachine borough to revitalize this main artery.
• In Verdun, the funding recipient of $600,000 is the Société de développement commercial Wellington: “The project will transform the top two levels of the Ethel parking garage in Verdun into an open, available and accessible public space for the community, dedicated to urban agriculture, greening and art and culture, and with a spectacular view of Montreal. The project will breathe new life into the site by upgrading the outdoor spaces, supporting green projects and improving accessibility to a public space for people with disabilities.”
The complete list of projects can be seen at https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2022/05/backgrounder--ccrf--support-for-projects-in-greater-montreal-region.html
