Mile End restaurant to challenge government by "Civil Disobedience"

Restaurant owner, Luigi Esposito says he will open for business at full capacity come end of January, regardless of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The Mile End pizzeria called Keste took a significant economic hit with the lock-downs, particularly the one that was announced right before New Year's eve.
Esposito is prepared to take a stand against the current health measures by opening his doors on January 30th, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
He recieved multiple compliments and positive reviews supporting his decision.
"A restaurant owner who is genuine and won’t discriminate against any of his clients. Bravo!" Keste client, Nathalie Poirier wrote.
It appears from the restaurants online reviews that they did not implement the QR code regulations during the time that they were open as required by regulations.
Esposito is not alone in his intended action. A movement called "Quebec belongs to us, let's reclaim our rights" (translated from French) is at the heart of this decision. The movement not only suggests that restaurants, bars and gyms re-open but also that they should refuse to implement the mandatory QR code regulations.
“It’s a bit of civil disobedience. We’re fed up with what’s going on recently,” Esposito said.
Jean-Jacques Beauchamp, president of Quebec’s Bar Owners Association, publicly reminded Esposito that his decision is not legal and asked that he as well as other participants reconsider their stance.
Esposito's announcement even solicited a reaction from Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, who urged owners in the industry to "keep holding on" while the Province would provide financial aid to help keep them afloat while measures are lifted "gradually".
