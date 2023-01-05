A migrant of unknown nationality was found dead Wednesday night near Roxham Road, the area where many irregular people from various countries cross each year from New York State into Quebec.
More specifically, the Sûrété du Quebec said the man was found in an area between Roxham Road and the St. Bernard de Lacolle border crossing, where authorized crossings take place.
The SQ is now investigating what caused the man's death.
This is a developing story.
