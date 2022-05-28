Michelle Setlakwe, former Town of Mount Royal councillor and Mayoral candidate and now provincial Liberal candidate for the Mont-Royal-Outremont riding, was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for his Beyond the Pages online news show.
Setlakwe will be replacing longtime MNA Pierre Arcand.
Asked why she decided to run in the Liberal stronghold during a tough year for that party, the candidate said, "so many important issues need to be dealt with.
"I was aiming to be Mayor of TMR, I was very disappointed [to lose], but it only took me a few days to realize, 'I'm not done, I still have so much to contribute.' I probably would have entered provincial politics at one point, but I thought, now's the time. Let's do it now and take it to the next level. Why I'm involved in politics is because I like to help people, I have good listening skills. It's great for me to be involved in the community, so getting involved at the provincial level is, for me, a way to continue my involvement in the community."
Asked what part the now newly passed expanded Quebec language law Bill 96 played in her decision to run, the candidate said, "it was a minor factor, but at the same time, it was fundamental.
"What I dislike about the CAQ government is that they govern for the majority of Quebecers, they seem to be ignoring minorities and that really bothers me. I grew up in a small town, from Thetford Mines, French-speaking. There was a very small minority of English-speaking people. My parents — my mother's francophone, my dad did all his schooling in English — made the great decision of sending me to an English elementary school, I was allowed to go. Thank goodness they did that, it opened so many doors for me. That was the deal between my parents, 'fine, she'll do her English elementary school and then she'll switch to French [for high school, CEGEP and university] because it's so important to master the French language, it's so complex.' I moved to Montreal 30 years ago to attend the Université de Montréal to do my law school degree, and I was lucky enough to be hired by a big law firm. Do you think I was working only in French? Of course not. I needed English, and even if I had this background of learning both languages at a very young age, I needed to get up to speed. I could have taken more English, but the fact I worked in English or I had this opportunity to learn English did not make me less francophone, or less of a proud Quebecer. What I'm bothered with is this notion there's only one way to be a nationalist in Quebec.
"I disagree."
Put to her that the CAQ seems to be only governing mainly for the regions, Setlakwe said, "Montreal is a wonderful city. How could they ignore what's going on here?
"I know what it's like to come from a region, but Quebec is not all about regions."
Asked what the important issues are on the ground in Mont Royal-Outremont, the candidate responded, "I can't wait to get to work canvassing. I can't wait to go to Outremont— I do know TMR — and there's Côte des Neiges in the riding as well.
"Like any other neighbourhood, it includes residents from all walks of life, different origins, and it's untrue to say that the riding is homogenous, and that's the beautiful thing about Mont Royal-Outremont. So, for example, I do volunteer work at Multi-Caf, the community cafeteria. There is precariousness in the riding and that needs to be addressed."
Wajsman pointed out that the Côte des Neiges district has the second highest poverty rate in Montreal after Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
'That's an important issue," the candidate said. "We have to help families. We need to support the community organizations. The cost of living is just crazy right now —so that's the biggest issue, I would say. There's also a need for a new French building — school overcrowding is not just in TMR, it's all over the island of Montreal. There was an enlargement of Bedford School — I'm so happy when i drive there. Kids seems to have more space. We need to invest in our schools everywhere in the riding, especially TMR."
Asked about the prospect of serving the next four years in a smaller opposition Quebec Liberal Party, Setlakwe said, "I'm prepared.
"Listen, the real poll will be Oct. 3. There's five months to go. The campaign will be very important. Our leader [Dominique] Anglade hasn't had the opportunity to express her messages on the field. She has so many great ideas. Her vision is fantastic. She will be out there, the whole team will be out there. I will be out there. There's a lot of work to be done. We'll see what happens... I'm really hoping for a Liberal government to come in. If we're in the Opposition, we'll work very, very hard.
"I'm in this for the long term."
