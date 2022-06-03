Just as Walmart stores did earlier this year, Metro supermarkets and pharmacies will no long be selling single-use shopping bags starting in September, Metro Inc. announced Friday. Consumers can bring their own bags or buy reusable bags from Metro-owned stores.
Those include Metro itself, Jean Coutu, Super C, food Basics, Adonis and Brunet.
The company says the new policy will "prevent the circulation of more than 330 million plastic bags annually. This decision supports the objective of METRO's 2022-2026 Corporate Responsibility Plan to reduce overpackaging and single-use plastic."
"Our ambition is to optimize our packaging and printed materials by reducing their use, relying on optimal design, choosing environmentally responsible materials and facilitating their recovery and recycling — these are the principles on which is based our Packaging and Printed Materials Management Policy, which METRO published in 2019," stated Marie-Claude Bacon, Metro Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications.
