Côte des Neiges councillor Magda Popeanu wants the borough to join the centre city for 311 services. Popeanu tabled a motion to that effect for the next council meeting, following the submission to Montreal’s executive committee of a disappointing report on the 311 network’s first quarter performance.
“We learned of the poor performance of 311 services in CDN-NDG,” she stated. “Residents of our borough wait an average of 210 seconds to speak to someone when they call, which is more than double the target of 100 seconds set for the city as a whole.” She says that partly because of this delay, “12% of all 311 calls in the borough are abandoned by the caller.”
(Emails sent to the borough are processed relatively quickly with an average delay of 1.4 days — the city's target is two days).
The city’s 311 service centre, in place since 2007, manages the calls and emails received by the 11 grouped boroughs that have joined the central service in the last three years.
But CDN-NDG's situation is apparently not unique: in the first quarter of 2020, the quality of 311's services throughout the city of Montreal was not much better than the current one in the borough, but the city, led by Ahuntsic-Cartierville Mayor Emilie Thuillier, has improved its quality of service and the 11 boroughs that have joined (four since last year) have better services with an average wait time of less than 30 seconds and a call abandonment rate of less than 2%. The city’s email response delay averages 1.1 days.
“According to the most recent report, several boroughs that manage their own 311 services and are not integrated into the service centre have similar or even worse results than CDN-NDG,” wrote Popeanu, whose motion is supported by NDG councillor Peter McQueen.
In the first quarter of this year, increases were recorded in all parts of the city service: 200,244 calls, (7%) 13,206 emails (30.8%) and 6,027 online queries (1.04%). Most calls were about taxes, followed by snow clearing operations and bulk collection services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.