Merchants say no thanks to bus lane

A group of Queen Mary road merchants gathered outside their stores on Tuesday afternoon to denounce a plan for a bus lane on a 3-block stretch of Queen Mary west of Décarie, and what they say is the city's intransigence, and the borough’s indifference to their concerns.
Noting a borough pledge to help merchants adapt to the change, Barbara Vininsky of Jack & Jill, a local toy store founded on the block some 65 years ago, said “to what? Adjust to my customers not coming to my store?”
“If my customers, parents with kids, have to drive an extra few blocks to park and shop in my store, then they're going to just keep going” said Vininsky, holding a stack of papers making up a petition demanding a meeting with the city that garnered almost 500 signatures from merchants, shoppers and supporters from across west end Montreal.
The plan is for the rush hour lane, from Côte des Neiges boulevard to Macdonald, to alternate from south side going east in the morning, to the north side going west in the afternoon. South side parking will be removed for only 30 minutes as rush hour parking is already prohibited in the morning. But on the north side, 40 spots will be removed from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The borough says parking will not be impacted outside rush hour and on weekends, and during weekday afternoon rush hour, parking on the eastbound side and center of Queen Mary Road will not be affected. The borough will also add about 64 paid parking spots in the reserved lane area to compensate for fewer spots during rush hour to boost area parking during the rest of the day and on weekends.
Not good enough say merchants, who feel the lane is unnecessary, as congestion on this side of Décarie does not mirror the east side. CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa’s office maintains that 8000 local bus users need faster and more reliable transit, and that’s achieved by a reserved bus lane for only 15 hours a week.
“If you want to do big things fast,” says Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, “you have to do it properly.” For his part, Moroz initially voted in favor of the plan, but says he is concerned by the level of indifference to the merchants’ plight. “I voted for it because I'm in favor of bus lanes. They are a good idea but not if they're not done properly. We're talking about a small part of a very large project.”
The city and STM may have studies he says, “yes, they may have studies from 2017 showing a need for a reserved bus lane all the way to Macdonald, but the reality on the ground tells a different story,” citing photos and videos and first-hand experience witnessing the lack of congestion in the area.
Asked if she's comforted by the pledge that the STM will knock on all doors to discuss the plan with merchants, Vininsky said she's not impressed nor moved, a sentiment echoed by Bibliophile's Sandra Climan, who says “they've already made-up their mind. We've been here a long time and have built a clientele and we know our customers. The neighborhood is diverse and friendly and accessible, and they want to ruin it. What more do they want from us? How many taxes can they collect from us if they keep forcing people to go online to shop?”
