A group of Quebec researchers is looking for participants 18 years of age and older currently living in Quebec for a project on the positive mental health (well-being) of the population during COVID-19.
The study’s goals are to understand the present situation regarding the positive mental health of the Quebec adult population during the current pandemic and to develop strategies to improve populational mental health.
Researchers from Université de Québec a Trois-Rivières, Université de Montréal and the Timiskaming First Nation will look at responses drawn from the completion of forms available online until August 31.
Mental health is a positive concept, defined by the Public Health Agency of Canada as “the capacity of each and all of us to feel, think, and act in ways that enhance our ability to enjoy life and deal with the challenges we face. It is a positive sense of emotional and spiritual well-being that respects the importance of culture, equity, social justice, interactions and personal dignity.”
Participation consists of completing an on-line questionnaire on several factors that may have an impact on your well-being during the pandemic, and your current level of positive mental health, and should take a maximum of 20 minutes.
The data collected are completely confidential and can in no way lead to identification, and confidentiality will be ensured by a digital code. Those who have completed the questionnaire in full will have the opportunity to participate in a random draw to win an amount of $100 made for every 100 participants. Winners will be notified by email.
To participate or for more information visit: ww.uqtr.ca/positivementalhealthCOVID19
