Men killed in TMR, downtown within a half-hour

A trend of violent incidents happening within short spaces of time in Montreal reached a new height Tuesday afternoon, as two men were shot and killed within a half-hour's time.
One incident took place at the Rockland Shopping Centre in Town of Mount Royal, the other downtown in the Latin Quarter at St. Denis and Ontario, an area with numerous restaurants.
Police were alerted to the Rockland shooting just before 1 p.m. The 44-year-old victim died in hospital. Potential witnesses will be interviewed and police are checking camera footage. Officers blocked off the majority of the parking lot, but people were able to park in the underground garage.
Officers were alerted to the second, downtown, shooting at 1:30 pm. The victim was 50-year-old Diego Fiorita, may have been approached and shot. He also died in hospital.
No arrests in either case were made as of Tuesday night.
"Investigators are hard at work to shed light on these events," said an SPVM tweet.
Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted Tuesday night that "today's violent events are unacceptable. I went to meet the merchants on St. Denis to assure them that the SPVM is hard at work conducting the investigation and finding the criminals involved....Rest assured that no effort will be spared by all of our partners to combat the increase in armed crimes.
