Memorial bench dedicated to West Island woman

A bench at Jacynthe Fyfe Park in Roxboro was set up to honor the memory of Jessica Sarli-Rivera. She was killed four years ago in a car accident that involved alcohol and drunk driving.
Sarli-Rivera was 26-years-old when she passed away from the injuries she sustained from the accident on Highway 20 on March 20, 2017. The other three people in the vehicle survived the single-car crash — including the impaired driver.
The memorial bench dedicated to Sarli-Rivera’s memory was unveiled by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD). It is a bench that also stands as a symbol to honor other mothers who lost their children in drunk driving incidents.
“I don’t want my daughter to be forgotten,” said Rivera, choking back tears. “I really want to keep her memory as long as I’m alive. Jessica was a happy person. She loved life. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She was always making sure everybody was ok, friends, family, no matter. She was the funny one in the family, a beautiful smile and beautiful laugh. We miss her dearly.”
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis has stated that Sarli-Rivera’s death shocked the community. He hopes that the memorial bench will show people the violence and damage that can be caused by impaired driving.
