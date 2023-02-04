The Montreal Economic Institute has called on the Quebec government to lower corporate taxes to "alleviate" a lack of workers and to prompt investment in productivity.
The lack of labour is evident throughout North America, as "we are hiring" signs can be seen in numerous stores. The impact was felt at a Côte des Neiges Maxi last Wednesday when the lack of a second cashier for several minutes resulted in a lengthy lineup and angry customers. It didn't help when one customer held up the line by price comparing almost every product she bought.
Still, the MEI's senior economist Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy says Quebec should shift its focus from hiring to exploring "productivity gains in order to meet our labour needs." She pointed out that, according to Statistics Canada, Quebec is 8.2 percent behind Ontario and 11.4 percent behind the Canadian average in terms of productivity.
Elgrably-Lévy said the pace of Quebec's productivity would have to double to catch up to the Canadian average within 10 years, and that there is an "inverse relationship between the level of investment in productivity and the level of corporate taxes."
Reducing the corporate tax burden would stimulate investment in productivity, the report says.
"By reducing corporate taxes, Quebec would let our companies keep the funds required for the investments they need to make in productivity," Elgrably-Lévy said. "Quebec will not catch up to Ontario by throwing subsidies at a handful of companies, but by allowing all of them to develop."
The entire MEI report can be seen at www.iedm.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/note032023_en.pdf.
