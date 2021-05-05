The Montreal Economic Institute public policy think tank is calling for the production of non-mandatory, decentralized vaccine passports "so people can get on with their lives" and "return to a better quality of life in the near future."
"The sacrifices the population has been asked to make are enormous, and they lose their legitimacy when they can be safely eliminated," stated Miguel Ouellette, Director of Operations and Economist at the MEI. "This is exactly what is occurring with the vaccination campaign that's now in high gear. Countries like Israel have already put in place a vaccine passport, and many others, including those in the European Union, are about to follow suit.
"Indeed, it's even more important to have a vaccine passport given that it will likely be impossible for Canadians to travel outside the country without one," he added."
Maria Lily Shaw, Economist at the MEI, said the issue is how to best proceed with vaccine passports.
"Currently, Canadian provinces do not all use the same tools for digitizing their health care systems, and these systems don't talk to each other. It is therefore unlikely that the federal government will be able to provide a quick and effective solution. Fortunately, numerous entrepreneurs have already created mobile apps to allow us to provide proof of immunization using our smartphones. This decentralized approach is the most feasible one, and the least costly."
Other points discussed in the MEI's publication, "For a Decentralized Vaccine Passport:
• "The large-scale implementation of a vaccine passport system, like a magic word allowing some people, but not others, access to many businesses, raises important questions about the use of confidential information and about individual freedom, in addition to operational considerations. Should it be mandatory? To what uses should it be put? What form would it take? And are we even capable of implementing such a system? The questions are many, and we don’t seem to agree on the answers. Indeed, the Biden administration has already closed the door on the introduction of a mandatory vaccine passport."
• "The government of Israel [has] reliable, up-to-date medical data that it is able to quickly share with its partner, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. It is... thanks to this wealth of data Israel has at its disposal that a vaccine passport, named the 'Green Pass,' could be implemented promptly. This passport, available on mobile app or on paper, lets Israelis go to restaurants, fitness centres, and outdoor concerts."
• "Whatever our opinion of those who refuse to be vaccinated, it would nonetheless be problematic for the government to marginalize them and further restrict their freedom of movement. Beyond the ethical issues involved, considerations of public health and individual freedoms behoove us to find an acceptable solution....[On the other hand] it is difficult to imagine travelling internationally again without the emergence of a vaccine passport. This is not an entirely new phenomenon, since many countries already require proof of vaccination against yellow fever in order to set foot on their land....Thus, not allowing such a system to emerge in Canada in some form would essentially amount to restricting the movement of the population for an unjustified length of time."
• "The federal government and the provinces have been discussing the possibility of putting in place a vaccine passport system since the beginning of the year, but little has been made public about these conversations or about how advanced they really are... We do not have a Canadian database that would allow us to easily reproduce the Israeli model.... It makes sense to favour a decentralized model with entrepreneurs proposing different options, whether in the form of bracelets, mobile apps, or something else. Several companies have already started work on identifying the best solutions. It is therefore preferable for governments to avoid duplicating this work, the results of which would likely be mixed."
