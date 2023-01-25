A lifting of Quebec's ban on duplicate health insurance policies would help reduce wait times for medical care, says a new study from the Montreal Economic Institute independent think tank.
Doing so would "make private care more accessible to a much larger share of the population,” says Maria Lily Shaw, associate researcher at the MEI and the study’s author. “Instead of being accessible only to those who can afford to pay out of pocket, private care could be accessible to the middle class.”
Shaw has noted that beginning in 2010, Sweden began allowing their population to "buy for themselves a health insurance that would cover the cost for care that would already be covered under the public system otherwise." The UK and Australia allow it as well.
However, this is currently banned in six provinces, including Quebec. Shaw points out that while duplicate health insurance is allowed in Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, but there has been no market for it because, Shaw believes, of regulatory practices in those provinces and their small populations.
Shaw pointed out that, on the other hand, almost 45 percent of the Australian population does have duplicate health insurance, and an Australian Health Review revealed that 15 percent of Australian patients were redirected to the private system.
“It’s no secret," she says. "Our health care system isn’t cutting it, with patients languishing months, and even years, on waiting lists before receiving the treatment they need. Allowing insurers to offer duplicate health insurance would be a real blessing to the 159,000 Quebecers waiting for surgery.”
The Suburban sent a copy of the study to Quebec's Health Ministry for reaction, but the media department referred us to the ministry's cabinet media representative, who referred us back to the media department.
The entire study can be read at www.iedm.org/lifting-the-ban-on-duplicate-private-health-insurance-in-quebec/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.