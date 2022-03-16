Westmount Mayor Christina Smith was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Smith, serving her second term as Mayor and third as a member of Westmount council, said her priority for the 2021-25 term, in a time of more freedoms from COVID restrictions, is to “move back into the big picture.
“A city is not stagnant,” she added. “The work of a city, I often say, is like laundry. It is never done, it keeps coming. We’ve been served very well by our previous Mayors, council and administrations of the city. My goal is to continue to work on that, but some urban planning needed some updating, as it does. We have to update the bylaws, update the process. We’re a service level of government.
‘We take your taxes and we provide you service. We pick up your garbage, we plow the snow, we need to invest in your parks, we need to rebuild your roads — we cannot rebuild all the roads at once.”
Smith added that there is a long list of roads to be repaired, and that 2022 will be a big year for infrastructure investment.
Asked about this year’s two percent property tax increase for the City of Montreal, and the much larger tax increases for demerged municipalities as a result of a huge increase in their agglomeration bill for services like police, fire and public transit, Smith pointed out that city, which has commercial enterprises, was able to cut expenses and keep Westmount’s average property tax increase below the rate of inflation.
Still, more than half of Westmount’s tax revenue is going to island-wide agglomeration expenses.
“This year, we are hoping, and I’ll take everybody at their word, that this is a one-year significant increase because of COVID costs, and so when we received money from the provincial government to offset some COVID support to municipalities, we kept that aside, predicting this would happen in our agglo bill. So we were able to keep our tax increase to a relatively stable number because we didn’t go nuts with the spending. We’re very diligent about our spending. There’s no lack of projects we’d like to spend on, but we’re a municipality. By law, we have to balance our budget.”
The Mayor added that she is in favour of providing sufficient housing to keep people on the island of Montreal.
“Housing and transit need to be built,” she said. “We’ve just gone through a demolition for 1-3 Hillside. Some people are against [the proposed new construction], they don’t want it built. You sort of say, it’s a dirty word, ‘condo’ — it’s housing, people will live in it. There’s a pain of living through the construction.”
Asked what is taking place on the southeast side of Ste. Catherine West across from Alexis-Nihon Plaza, where many buildings are closed, she said one developer has applied for a demolition permit and the process has stalled.
“We’re hoping that they’re able to continue their project,” which involves commercial on the ground floor, offices and residential, she said.
She added that the CAQ government’s refusal to approve the Dawson College expansion project, after an initial approval, should be an election issue this year.
“We have an MNA who has fought hard for this.... This is about education, and an investment in the future and an investment in our healthcare system.”
Asked what she finds most satisfying about being Mayor, particularly during a time of COVID, Smith said Westmount is a “fabulous city, and I love hearing from residents.
“It’s a city full of great ideas, filled with people with great ideas. I love to talk to residents, I love connecting with them. We’ve got lots to do. We need to continue to build on this community. It is a very tight-knit community that people are very engaged in and really care about. They are proud to live here. I hope residents also understand that the people who work for the city, work incredibly hard, and are really proud to work and serve the citizens of Westmount.”
Lauded for her policies during the pandemic, Smith said the transition to post-pandemic times is tough across the country, “but our role as a municipality is to continue to offer the services, and people will come back slowly, as they’re comfortable. People will be able to have these events that really bring community together — bring in the speakers, have the yoga classes. It will take some time. It’s been a long two years and it’s had a huge impact on every demographic and slowly but surely, I think we’ll get there and we’ll rally together.
“So if you ask me what the greatest part is of being Mayor, it’s meeting people, understanding ideas, understanding what their priorities are. It’s their city. We are all public servants, whether we’re elected or the people who work for the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.