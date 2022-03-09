Meet the Mayors: Pointe Claire's Tim Thomas

Pointe Claire Mayor Tim Thomas was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Thomas, 62, was elected to his first term last November, and was one of two Mayors, along with Hampstead’s Jeremy Levi, to unseat an incumbent. Thomas received more than 50 percent of the vote after a previous defeat four years before.
The mayor, who taught Political Science at Concordia, McGill and the Royal Military College in Kingston, and was at the Privy Council Office, said he decided to run again because “I honestly felt I was the better of the candidates, not just by a little bit, but by a lot, and that convinced me that, if I go at this seriously, I had a shot at this.
“This will be my last job. Four years will take me to 66 if I have one mandate and a second term will take me to 70. That times out rather well in my life. I don’t need the job for the rest of my life. I’m not a career politician.”
Thomas says his priorities for the 2021-25 mandate are “with the residents, and that’s what this election was about.
“Some people in politics think they know better than the people — I don’t.... I feel the people are usually often right and it’s really important to listen to their will. I want my citizens to know I am listening to them loud and clear and I will do what they want regardless of what I want.”
Asked about the latest two percent property tax increase for Montreal and the much larger increase in the bill for demerged municipalities for island-wide services like police, fire and public transit, Thomas pointed out that though his city’s agglomeration bill accounts for 53 percent of Pointe Claire’s tax revenue for this year, the city has been able to cushion the pass through to residents to about 3% because of Pointe Claire’s large commercial base. It’s one of the best records on the Island.
“One of my primary motivators in the election was to protect our commercial and industrial base. We were developing residentially in commercial and industrial zoning, which I thought was counter to Pointe Claire’s classic formula [of separating residential and commercial-industrial areas]. The more residential you are, the higher the taxes. We really have to look after the industrial and commercial sectors of the economy. Pointe Claire has benefitted from that for years.”
Asked about his desire to see the Fairview owners reevaluate their development plans for the site, Thomas said he would like to see “commercial and industrial as much as possible, while maintaining the forest. “Cadillac Fairview is our top taxpayer and they’ve been allies with us for a million years, so they’re obviously a priority. I think the REM [light-rail train project] will help them big time with what they’re doing up there. I think they’ll work out what they think is right in tow with the community around them.... We’ll see where it goes.”
Asked if there would be a problem with a residential component in part of the forest near Fairview, the Mayor said, “from my perspective, absolutely. The forest is used a lot more than people realize... there are people that go through there all the time and love it. It’s small. The residential development you’d put in there is not very consequential in the grand scheme of things, but as a greenspace it’s hugely consequential.... There are lots of ways to densify [with three to four-storey residences] without ruining greenspace. We haven’t explored that nearly enough....Why not have a space for people to enjoy?”
Asked about Mayor Plante’s reduction of REM station parking spaces from 3,300 to 900, and if that defeats the purpose of residents getting to the lots more easily by car, Thomas said, “you’re totally right, you’re speaking my language. I was excited about the REM at the outset, and now I start to see where it’s going, and from what I can tell, they’re developing this thin little strip along this line, the multi-level residential will pop up along the REM line almost as separate little satellite commercial bases, but it won’t help the communities they’re in, it’ll help the developments along the REM line. So the public transit is defeating itself.... It might help Cadillac Fairview, which is good and I’m happy for that, but I can’t see it helping Pointe Claire much more than that.... Our financial and economic well-being is based on parking, and that’s because we don’t have sufficient public transit.
“Give us parking or give us public transit.”
