Meet the Mayors: Montreal West's Beny Masella

Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella was interviewed by The Suburban’s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Masella, who is serving his fourth term as Mayor and is president of the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM), was asked about the provision in the proposed expanded language law Bill 96 that would enable Quebec to pull provincial subsidies from municipalities for any violation of the legislation.
"We (the ASM) made representations to the committee that was studying Bill 96, back when they first deposited the bill, and we let them know about certain problems we had, if a contract existed somewhere in English, and even though it was signed in French, they could actually cancel that contract because there was an illegal English contract that existed. I brought up the case where a Lloyd's of London, for example, the insurance people, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they'd work with municipalities, and if they gave us some contract in English, even though we signed it in French, if the Office Québécois de la Langue Francaise came in and found that, they'd have the power to cancel that contract. Those are some of the things we already raised, the issue of bilingual status — we raised all that. We deposited our memoire and then we left, and they were continuing their work, clause by clause, on Bill 96."
Masella explained that the ASM then heard about Clause 114, regarding the potential withdrawal of grants for language violations, "and thank God there were people in the room at the time, we were made aware of it by the Union des municipalités du Québec and the Fédération québécoise des municipalités, and between them they cover 100 percent of the towns.
"They said 'how can you go ahead and let this 114 go through?' The clause says if the government has already accorded a grant, and they find you in default of some aspect of Bill 96, they can actually stop the grant, even if it wasn't given by the Minister of Justice, but by the Minister of Leisure or the Education Minister. Even if you have the contract signed. You've spent money along the way, and all of a sudden the government says 'sorry, we found some old version of Windows in English on one of your old unused computers, but that happened to belong to the town,' they gave the right to stop your grants. We sent them a note saying this doesn't make sense... and we sent a note to the people we know on the inside and asked 'how does that make sense,' and they said 'that's only as a last resort.' But it's not written as a last resort. They're just saying if you're in default, they can stop a grant.
"That's really problematic, and it undermines our autonomy. We're trying to award contracts, rebuild roads, build centres, all kinds of things."
Masella was also asked if he thinks the CAQ government's true intention with Bill 96 is to attract more of the francophone nationalist vote for the October election, but not actually pass the law after the election.
"I don't think so," the Mayor responded. "We were in [Language Minister] Simon Jolin-Barrette's office about two years ago, and he said 'we want to strengthen the French language.' I said, 'I said 'let's figure out a way to encourage people to use French more in our day to day, we're good with all of that,' but the minute you start wanting to crunch English-language rights, that's a problem.' I can't imagine that all of this was just to get that extra nationalist vote. Let's be honest, right now, the opposition [parties] aren't properly aligned, and I don't think they're offering any kind of an opposition to the CAQ.... I really believe they want to pass Bill 96."
Turning to Montreal West, Masella was asked about this year’s two percent property tax increase for the City of Montreal, and the much larger tax increases for demerged municipalities as a result of a huge increase in their agglomeration bill for services like police, fire and public transit.
"In terms of our make up, we're similar to Beaconsfield," the Mayor explained. "We have one or two industrial buildings, and one or two little commercial buildings. When the new [property] evaluation comes out in July, we're going to see a big increase in the value of residential properties without a corresponding increase in the non-residential properties. That affects towns like us, towns like Beaconsfield and Hampstead. This year, our agglomeration increase was 10.2 percent. And we have to stop having that mindset, stop cutting our local expenses — what we did this year is we cut our local expenses to try and soften the blow from the agglo. We have to stop doing that. I have no more space in our budget to cut my local expenses. Have we had to make changes in Public Works? Probably. We have to tighten budgets. Do we have to tighten budgets in Public Security? Probably. Did we have to tighten budgets in Recreation? Probably, so we can make sure that any kind of a [property tax] increase that we're having locally, not agglo, is at or below the cost of living, so when that big agglo bite comes in, it's not the end of the world for us. We've taken some of the edge off of it."
Masella also pointed that even with the large increase in the town's agglomeration bill, "we're not getting more police cars going down the street — I'm not complaining, saying that we don't have good coverage — but we're not having more cars, not having more buses, not having new fire stations. We're paying these big, exorbitant increases, and we're not seeing the increase in service. I look at the people in the West Island, at our colleagues out there, and there's one police station handling five municipalities, and I'm not talking about little municipalties. It doesn't make sense."
Asked to comment further on the merging of Montreal island police stations in recent years, including the absorbing of the NDG staiton into Station 9 in Côte St. Luc, which serves Montreal West as well, Masella said there was an attempt to merge other police services.
"They were talking about a groupe intervention. We have one based in St. Laurent, and they were going to take it and merge it, and move it down to Old Montreal. What was nice about having it in St. Laurent, when those guys didn't have any major cases going on, they would go out and help the local stations do their patrols. But then, if they were going to be shifted downtown, those guys weren't going to go from there and help the stations in Baie D'Urfé. It wasn't going to happen. The flag was raised amongst us by Mayor Paola Hawa in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, we all got into this fight, and thank God [now outgoing Montreal] police chief Sylvain Caron backed off and said 'we won't do it, there'll be a full public consultations before they do any kind of changes or amalgamations, whether it's of a PDQ (police station) or a higher level police service.' We were able to fight that, but we shouldn't have to fight for something like that. It should be natural. Come talk to us. It's not our job to micromanage the police, but come talk to us so we can share with you the problems we're going to face because of decisions you want to make, so you can make a properly informed decision."
Asked about his biggest goals in Montreal West for the 2021-25 mandate, the Mayor said the planned new recreation centre, for which the town received federal and provincial grants, has been in the works for 12 years.
"I want to bring this centre to fruition. Everybody used to make fun of me because of the quality of our arena, which is really past its best before date. The new one we want to build is an intergenerational facility, it'll house all of our recreation services, all of our sports facilities in one building. It's still going to be one ice surface, but we'll have a gymnasium in there, and multi-purpose rooms, a new pool outside. It's all in one area, a little more interaction between generations.
"That's what I want to see before the end of this term — cut that ribbon and have people start to use it in full capacity."
