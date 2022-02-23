Meet the Mayors: Kirkland's Michel Gibson

Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part the Meet the Mayors series.
Gibson, re-elected last November to a third term, said one of his main goals for the 2021-2025 term is to make sure seniors have somewhere to live in Kirkland when they sell their homes and downsize, by establishing mixed residential areas in the city for that purpose, as there are not enough spaces right now.
“That is being realized at this present time,” he pointed out. “Now we’re in the demolition phase, such as the former Merck Frosst complex. We’re having a demolition committee review the situation.”
Gibson said his council is also passing a new environmental bylaw that would include such elements as sustainable development, climate change and green construction for projects that would attain a LEED designation.
“That was one of our main visions for the city.”
The Mayor said another upcoming project, tied to the REM light rail project, is at the RioCan Centre, the subject of some major public consultations.
“We’ll have meetings and have something there eventually, when it comes to future development and parking spaces.”
Asked about the issue of the Plante administration reducing REM parking spaces in general to create more greenspace, Gibson said “it’s going to be a battle.”
But he emphasized that Montreal has nothing to say about a REM-related RioCan Centre.
“It’s our decision what’s going to happen there with the promoter, and the council will approve any project.... We’re handling the situation. In my mind and the mind of my council, we will have parking there, but it’s a slow process. The station is coming about nicely. For the moment, I’m not worried about it.”
Gibson said generally that Kirkland’s strength “is having a strong industrial base, and our commercial base is also very strong and popular.
“That allows us to offset tax increases... we’re able to weather the storm at certain times.”
On that subject, regarding the inequality between the low property tax increases in Montreal and the high increases in the demerged cities as a result of the big jump in their share of agglomeration expenses (public transit, police, fire), the Mayor said Kirkland was able to maintain a 3.75 percent property tax increase on the average home.
“In our case, we had an increase [in our agglo share] of close to $2.6 million, but we did receive $2 million [from the provincial government] to offset COVID costs. We took $1.5 million of what we call the surplus to offset the property tax increase, which would have been 4.9 percent, and the costs of snow removal, garbage collection and recycling. We wanted to be under the [rate of inflation].”
