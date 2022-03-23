Meet the Mayors: Dollard des Ormeaux's Alex Bottausci

Dollard des Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Bottausci, re-elected to a second term as Mayor, said one of his priorities for the 2021-2025 term is the "development and redevelopment of our commercial and industrial arteries through rezoning. This is to establish an economically viable and thriving community within Dollard. I can tell you that the zones in Dollard have not been changed or touched since 1982, so it was time for us to find a way to harmonize them and reflect the modern realities of Dollard, of the West Island, for example the REM (light rail transit) will have an economic pressure on Dollard.
"We're looking at St. John's, Sources, Brunswick, St. Regis and Kesmark, our core commercial and industrial arteries. We're looking at controlled densification in these areas. Where traditionally there has been a one-floor building, we will be looking at two, three, four, five floors of office space or commercial space."
Increased commercial enterprises "bring in other benefits — it gives people opportunities to work and open up their own businesses. It also allows everybody to create this vie de quartier, where people can find services and products that they're looking for more locally and definitely gives the business community an opportunity to expand and continue to plant seeds in Dollard. We began this last mandate and we're continuing it this mandate. In the coming years, you will see some interesting changes on the landscape of Dollard des Ormeaux."
Asked about the large increase for demerged municipalities in the agglomeration bill for such services as police, fire and public transit, taking up more than half of the cities' expenses in many cases, while the City of Montreal's property tax increase is capped at two percent, Bottausci pointed out that Dollard has a $100 million budget this year, and $50 million of that goes to the island-wide body.
"I only see that number increasing in the coming years," the Mayor added. "We control our own budgets because we have ways to adjust our revenues — we balance revenues to our expenses — and in the past few years, we've had zero increases in Dollard, and we were able to deliver on the services and the goods, but when it comes to the agglomeration, it's quite shocking — $484 million is being forked over to the agglomeration collectively by the Association of Suburban Municipalities members this year."
On the subject of legislation that gives the City of Montreal majority decree power on the agglomeration, Bottausci said that for the demerged municipalities, "with the latest decree from the Minister [of Municipal Affairs], we're not even supposed to talk about this — the rates are fixed, the finances, the formula is fixed.
"You know, in any contract, you always have a clause, every x amount of years, you come back to the table, or if you have a disagreement, there's an opportunity to speak about it in order to correct things moving forward. Essentially what the Minister has done now is turned around and said there will be no more discussions. The formula is fixed and goodbye. There's no remedy for mediation. Where does that leave the demerged cities today?"
The Mayor added that he and his counterparts in other demerged municipalities are speaking, "and we have meetings set up in the coming weeks and months.
"I'm also the vice-president of the ASM, and some of the members like myself are quite aggravated by this decision by the Minister. It's not fair and not equitable, period. We are looking at legal options, boycotts and a variety thereof."
Bottausci, who was appointed to the board of the STM, was asked his thoughts about the City of Montreal limiting parking at the future REM stations at the West Island stations to create more greenspace, from 4,500 to 900, and Mayor Valérie Plante's proposal that people carpool to the stations.
"The decision makers that sit in downtown Montreal do not have a pulse nor a reality of our West Island. When they say things such as, you'll take your bike or you'll take a bus, there is a reality. We don't have the bus, we do have bikes, but there is something called winter. And then it's going to be the self-fulfilling prophecy right after all this is said and done that, the REM's not being used and it's not being used by West Islanders, just like the STM has always told me when I first came into power four years ago, when I said we need additional services, 'your numbers don't justify adding buses.' And the other argument is 'you have more cars per capita,' well the reason we have that is we don't have the services. It's a perpetual Catch-22."
Asked if ways to increase use of public transport has been discussed, the Mayor said he has tried to have that conversation with the STM.
"The feedback we've always had from them is wait for the REM to be built, and we'll see how everything will integrate. But I think we've reached a point, and that's why I'm happy I was nominated to the STM board, because my intentions are to bring these issues to them, in terms of how are we going to have a master plan of integrating some of these cities into some of these REM stations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.