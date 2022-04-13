Meet the Mayors: Côte St. Luc's Mitchell Brownstein

Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein was interviewed by The Suburban’s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Brownstein, who is serving his third term as Mayor and was first elected to council in 1990, started off by revealing that Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society productions with Anisa Cameron as artistic director, will be resuming, starting with a series of outdoor presentations beginning this summer at Rembrandt Park.
“You don’t have to worry about COVID, because it’s going to be outdoors,” Brownstein added. “Then we’re going to get indoors and do Something Rotten, which is a great musical.” That musical, as we previously reported, had been planned for 2020, but then COVID cancelled all in-person events.
Asked about this year’s two percent property tax increase for the City of Montreal, and the much larger tax increases for demerged municipalities as a result of a huge increase in their agglomeration bill for services like police, fire and public transit, Brownstein replied that “in the City of Côte St. Luc, we do want changes in terms of a formula of how cities are charged for the services we get from the agglomeration, but it’s based on the potentiel fiscal, meaning your tax base based on evaluation.
“In Côte St. Luc, we’re not in as bad a situation as some of the other cities. And how we’ve been managing our tax rate is careful administration. Angelo Marino, our treaurer, is pretty amazing, and we put aside money we got from COVID, special funds that were received in order to ensure that we didn’t have to raise taxes more than the cost of living, so we’re managing so far, but we do want a new formula.”
Brownstein pointed out that this year’s average tax increase for CSL residential property owners was under two percent, much lower than other demerged municipalities.
“We’re fortunate because of the fact that our tax base in terms of the valuation of our properties is not so far off to Montreal’s average. Some of the other cities are getting hit really hard.”
Asked how he feels about the latest progress regarding the long-awaited Cavendish extension, including the current Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) environmental study and public written consultation process, and whether he feels the latest situation regarding the link with Montreal is business as usual, Brownstein pointed out that Montreal received the Hippodrome site, where a residential development is planned, from Quebec with conditions.
“They have to start selling plots by 2027 and they have to start building Cavendish, so in order for that to be a carbon neutral development that they wish to have without a lot of cars, they need Cavendish, they want a tramway and we want one too, a potential tramway that goes not on rails, but like a bus.”
The Mayor added that “the big question is are we going to get at least two lanes [for motorists]. The present proposal is one lane. I believe they’re saying we can use, when it’s not rush hour, both lanes, but during rush hour you’d only have one lane. In our opinion, and we’re not experts in traffic, we don’t think it will be enough, but studies are taking place now at the BAPE, and there will be another consultation after we get the results of those studies on one or two lanes, rapid transit, bike paths and everything else.
“But the good news is I do believe it’s going to happen. Why? Because they need it. They’re doing it for Montreal more than for Côte St. Luc, but we’ll benefit, so that is a good thing. We’re going to be able to get to the Namur Métro in five minutes on rapid transit and hopefully have a road to drive on too.”
Brownstein said there are other transit-related goals during this 2021-25 mandate, and the next one.
“We’ve met with the STM and the train authority to try to get a train station approved for the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre, and they like the idea because it goes from Montreal West already and passes right by there, and the corridor there, that bike path, goes right by there too. So if they have a train station there, we’ll be able to connect pedestrians from Parkhaven on the north and south sides of Côte St. Luc, where they can get on a train and hopefully get off at Décarie Square as well, and get onto the Métro, or use your bike on that bike path.”
Asked where a train station would be built at the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre, Brownstein said there are three development proposals “in front of us, the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre, Décarie Square and Cavendish Mall.
“They all want to redevelop and all the developers would like to have transit in their projects — a tramway at Cavendish Mall, a train station at the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and Décarie Square ideally. Developers want to contribute to it because it helps their projects.”
Asked about the issue of non-conforming synagogues on residential streets in Côte St. Luc and plans to resolve the issue, as reported in The Suburban, the Mayor said council wants to “ensure that Côte St. Luc remains what it is today, a place that’s tolerant and welcoming for religious prayer, all kinds of religious prayer.
“We have, right now, seven non-conforming institutions that are operating out of homes, and that’s grown. That’s a lot more than we had — quite a few have popped up since I’ve been Mayor for the last six years. The issue is now what becomes reasonable. We came up with a plan, a bylaw which allows each of these institutions that are operating in residential zones to apply for an additional use, to allow them to stay where they are, but it’s a rezoning request [that could involve a register and a referendum]. So if the population decides that they’ve integrated well into the neighbourhood, they’ll probably be allowed to stay where they are. But if they haven’t integrated well, they’re not going to get that additional usage being legal.”
Brownstein explained that council recently passed a bylaw “adding additional uses to commercial zones, strip malls, and we’re looking at the redevelopments I just mentioned to have usage for a religious purpose in each one of them as well, so in the event that any of these non-conforming institutions have to move, they’ll have places to go. We’re letting the people decide, but the purpose of moving forward is to ensure that people in Côte St. Luc know, if you move onto a residential street, it’s going to remain residential unless the population agrees otherwise.”
Asked what he would like to most see accomplished in terms of a major goal, the Mayor said “this is the time that we are doing the master plan.
“Every 10 years, you get a chance to consult with the community and decide what they want for the future of Côte St. Luc, what types of developments they want to see in those malls, what type of transit changes do they want to see. If we’re going to change anything in our city, this is the time to do it. So there’s a lot of consultation that’s going to be going on. I think we’re going to achieve a lot, and it’s going to benefit the city because we’ll bring in more tax dollars, which is then going to allow us to fix those lead pipes, maintain our roads and do all the things the residents of Côte St. Luc want us to do. There’s a big opportunity in front of us with the next master plan.”
