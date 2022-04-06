Meet the Mayors: Côte des Neiges-NDG's Gracia Kasoki Katahwa

Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Katahwa is serving her first term as borough Mayor, and was declared elected in a nailbiter between her and veteran councillor Lionel Perez. The Mayor came to Canada from the Congo, and became a nurse at the Jewish General Hospital. Her campaign was Katahwa’s first foray into politics.
The Mayor said she was motivated to enter politics because of a “desire to serve.
“Just to be born in the Congo means you have to be somebody who is engaged. It’s survival mode for a lot of us. The community has always been part of my life. When my parents came here at the end of the ‘80s, they were always engaged with the Québécois community — I grew up in Quebec City. That’s one of the things I had in mind when I chose to go into nursing. It’s been clear to me that every morning when I wake up, I have to do something that is pertinent and helpful for others. I also got involved in non-profit organizations here in Montreal. All those elements prepared me for this position. When you are working to improve people’s quality of life, politics becomes a means to do that.”
Katahwa said diversity is an important priority at the borough level.
“I want the people of Côte des Neiges-NDG to understand, no matter where they came from, that anybody who is going to be in this position is here to serve them. They have the right to ask us questions. Also, people need to understand that there’s a value to the past experience that they have. More and more people want to see [those in office] who are not career politicians, that had another professional experience, and they’re bringing that experience to their role. It’s something that is really valuable.”
Asked what initiatives she and her administration have planned, the Mayor said social and affordable housing are priorities.
“To have a decent roof over our heads is something that is very important. There are challenges like that, that we identify and want to focus on. Right now, we are working on strategic planning for the borough, and one part of that is to consult people about what they perceive is a priority for them. That input will be really important for us to have a road map for the next few years to make sure we address not only the problems we perceive as elected officials, and the partners that we have, but that we also hear from the population. We want to identify the same challenges and priorities as the population.”
Regarding progress on the Hippodrome site, which will potentially provide more housing in a dense borough, she said the project is an important opportunity and project for borough residents and Montrealers in general.
“This is one of the files we’re working on closely with the central city to make sure we achieve our goal and develop that project. We’re going to work with the Corporation de développement communautaire (CDC) Côte des Neiges to make sure they are also involved in the development of that project.”
Asked about the borough getting the least amount of dollars per resident from 2002 on in their allocation from the central city, and if there are discussions to change that, the Mayor said finance is an important subject for herself and Montreal Executive Committee president Dominique Olivier.
“She took the engagement to talk and hold a summit regarding the fiscality of the city and the borough. I want Côte des Neiges-NDG to be part of that discussion and to bring about some solutions to make sure that the new elements we’re going to put on the table to distribute the resources will take into consideration the different needs of the different parts of the city. We have challenges here, because of the number of people and the diversity we have, that they may not have in the other boroughs of the city. Côte des Neiges-NDG will be sitting at the table for those discussions.”
Asked about a possible wish list for smaller community projects in the borough, Katahwa said there are many she would like to accomplish.
“One example is the Empress, which is something that has been talked about for decades. I want us to move forward on doing something for the Empress. Right now, we are still assessing a financial plan to be able to achieve the concept that was discussed with the community. We’re going to see how much is needed for that and, from there, we’ll see if it is possible to get that money, and if it’s not possible, figure out what we do with that building that is really of patrimonial importance.”
Asked about the possibility of having the Côte des Neiges-area police station serve as a test case for body cameras, which do not yet exist for officers in Montreal, the Mayor said that issue of body cameras is managed by the central city and the SPVM.
“I’m also sitting on Montreal’s Public Security Commission, and it’s one of the files we’re going to discuss. I can’t really answer if we can have a pilot project in Côte des Neiges right now, because it’s a discussion that is taking place at another level. When I make decisions in my position, I make sure I speak to the different partners to see what their feeling is, to make sure we come to a common agreement to go forward with a project.”
Asked about any plans in relation to the recent Supreme Court case which resulted in the borough being allowed to limit the locations of fast food restaurants, and whether the issue should be persuasion and education rather than compulsion and coercion, Katahwa said she was pleased with how the case turned out.
“Because we are the closest level of government to the population, I don’t see it as a restrictive bylaw. That bylaw does not only have an element where the fast food restaurants can implement themselves, it’s also regarding mobility or community gardens, for example, and to make sure our streets are safe. All those elements are included in the bylaw because it was our intention to promote a healthy lifestyle for the population. I know that very well, being a nurse and seeing the consequences of having public policies that are not promoting a healthy lifestyle.”
Overall, “one message that I want to send is that Côte des Neiges-NDG is back, we are here working on good terms with the public servants, with our different partners. Because our main focus, whether it’s me or my colleagues on council from Projét Montréal or Ensemble Montréal, that we are working together because we have the people as a priority. We’re going to make sure that the relations work and we achieve those goals.”
