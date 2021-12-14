Medical hotline for Montreal children a success

A one-number, one appointment system for families with sick children up to 16 years old, created in late September to lessen the numbers in hospital emergency rooms, has been a success in meeting that goal, says Dr. Robert Barnes of the Montreal Children's Hospital
The number is 514-890-6111. The hotline was created by the Département régional de médecine générale de Montréal, the Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre and the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine (CHUSJ) to "allow Montreal families to quickly obtain a medical appointment for their child who is ill but whose condition does not require a visit to the emergency department," said an MCH statement from late September.
The creation of the hotline was sparked by respiratory viruses circulating amongst children in Montreal.
Dr. Robert Barnes from the Montreal Children’s Hospital told CTV that the lower numbers of visits to emergency rooms, which still remain busy, could possibly be partially attributed to a lower incidence of those viruses.
“But [that's] not enough to explain perhaps the relief that we're feeling in our emergency rooms,” the MCH's associate director of professional services told the network. “Having hundreds of available appointments per day in order to offer that credible alternative to a multi-hour wait has made a huge difference."
The late September MCH statement says that "this service, aimed specifically at the Montreal population, will seamlessly match the parent of an ailing child to a pediatric appointment within a few hours.
"It’s important to note that patients should try to get an appointment with their family doctor or their Family Medicine group before calling this line. And of course, in the event of an acute health problem, with a deterioration in the child's general condition, parents should not hesitate to call the emergency services." Reports say 600 appointments are available during the week and 400 are available on weekends.
