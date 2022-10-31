Measures for tunnel closure

Work has begun on the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel repair site, and the effects are expected to be felt far and wide, from D.D.O. to Repentigny and by those heading towards the area and those with absolutely nothing to do with the tunnel. (If you haven’t heard, then you might still be stuck in traffic somewhere thinking it’s the usual Montreal commuting nightmare.)
The city has provided an update on measures in place in connection with this project. For years Montreal has been preparing and working closely with the Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) which is responsible for associated mitigation measures, and on the city side several measures have been put in place, both in terms of the road network and public transport, including completion over of several works on the main east-west axes connecting the tunnel to the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Some 80 projects planned for 2023 have been postponed, including several dozen directly related to the $1.4 billion tunnel project. Joint work has been carried out by the city and boroughs and Montreal Police to minimize impacts of construction on the local Montreal network so residential neighborhoods remain safe. The city has banned left-turns from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sherbrooke near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to secure residential neighborhoods and promote traffic flow and has increased the no-stopping zone on Ontario to make the right turn on Papineau more fluid. Montreal’s mobility management center will monitor roads in real time and allow swift reactions, for example, by optimizing coordination of traffic lights which has been done on several key arteries, and reserved lanes have been created and extended on Sherbrooke, Rosemont, de Boucherville and Hochelaga.
Anjou resident Mike Ghitanian told The Suburban this might force him to abandon his car. And opt for public transit? “No,” he laughs, “I mean just get out, leave it there and walk home.” His commute requires crossing the 25, something that normally adds 10-15 minutes to his afternoon drive. From what he saw on Sunday he’s estimating an additional 15 minutes each way. “That’s at least 2 hours more a week” he says. “They talked about this for years, but I wish they could have done this during COVID when so many of us were forced to stay home.” He says he may consider public transit for the first time in years, “if it can get through all this mess.”
In terms of public transit, the Société de transport de Montréal has deployed additional measures, including 50 more daily departures on the yellow metro line between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., and increasing departures by 25% during rush hour. The 822 Longue-Pointe shuttle serves Langelier station, Louis-H.-Lafontaine Hospital, the military base and various area businesses such as the SAQ head office and others large employers, and Radisson terminus has been redeveloped with the ARTM and the MTQ to accommodate more buses from the Réseau de transport de Longueuil and exo.
The city will also participate in twice daily tactical meetings of the MTQ during peak hours, and says additional measures are ready to be deployed if necessary.
On the first day of the work, traffic at 8 a.m. was moving along without the nightmarish scenarios some predicted. And while winter has not yet arrived, and the collateral congestion not yet fully appreciated, the city and ministry agree that once alternative measures are considered, commuters will see an improvement.
The closure of three tunnel lanes will endure for at least three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.