McGraw: GHG reductions "not a priority" for Legault

NDG MNA Désirée McGraw says there is not much to applaud in the CAQ government’s report on greenhouse gas reductions.
The report tabled last month showed net balance of GHG emissions in Quebec in 2020 was 26.6% below the 1990 level. This result is below the 20% reduction target set by the government for that year, thanks to, according to the report, "repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, the impact of measures to combat climate change and the carbon market."
Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette says "achieving the greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2020 allows us to see that the carbon market and the collaborative work between the various stakeholders are essential if we want to achieve our ambitious goals.”
Official Opposition environment critic, McGraw says "the improvement observed this year in terms of GHG emission reduction should not make us forget that it is largely the result of the reduction in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is therefore temporary.”
McGraw says the CAQ plan “is still insufficient and lacks ambition by identifying only 51% of the measures to achieve the 2030 reduction target.” This target itself is insufficient to ensure that carbon neutrality is achieved by 2050, she says, and significant additional measures are needed.
“The work to be done over the next few years has not diminished; on the contrary, Quebec must redouble its efforts…While we are in the midst of a climate emergency and despite the fine speeches, obviously, this is not a priority for François Legault and his Minister of the Environment.”
