McGraw bill includes right to healthy environment in Quebec Charter

Désirée McGraw’s first bill submitted to the National Assembly would enshrine the right to a healthy environment among the fundamental rights of the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
“The government likes to talk about results,” said McGraw at press conference on Tuesday, “but we see many failures, in health and in education, and today we are talking about the environment.”
The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce MNA and Official Opposition critic for the environment and the fight against climate change points out that in recent years, three Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports have confirmed a state of climate emergency, and deplores “the CAQ's inaction and lack of ambition on the environment despite the many warning signs from experts around the world.”
Working with groups in committee she says, “what we hear is there is a real lack of ambition, a lack of cohesion, a lack of seriousness, and that things are done at the last minute. It’s really done in a rush.” Quebecers are facing a climate crisis, a biodiversity crisis and a health crisis, she added, and said “the CAQ does the strict minimum. It’s just blowing smoke, and they even miss their minimum targets…We need a real plan, numbered, with a timeline, and we don’t have one.”
Last month McGraw said there was not much to applaud in the CAQ government’s December report on greenhouse gas reductions. While the report showed a net balance of GHG emissions in in 2020 was 26.6% below the 1990 level, she maintains the improvement observed “should not make us forget that it is largely the result of the reduction in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is therefore temporary.”
McGraw says the introduction of the bill, the Liberals’ first of the year, confirms that for the Quebec Liberal Party, environmental protection and the fight against climate change must always be at the heart of all government decisions. “We have to work for the success of the next generations, I don’t say that only as an MNA but also as a mother and a professor, someone wo has worked with youth all my life.”
"The objective of the bill we have introduced today is to ensure that, in the future, all government decisions are considered and considered from an environmental perspective. With the decisions taken over the past four years by the CAQ government, particularly in the case of the level of nickel in the air or the discharge of mining waste into our lakes, it seems that such a bill is more relevant than ever.”
