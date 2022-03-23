The Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU) proceeded with an anti-Israel Palestine Solidarity Policy referendum that concluded Monday, even as it was undergoing a legal review, and may be unconstitutional, say students.
Douglas Sandoval, who represents the campus division of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), said Jewish students have “raised concerns about misinformation, antisemitism, and possible legal implications’ regarding the referendum.
“These objections were sent on March 12 to SSMU’s internal judiciary committee,” Sandoval explained. “Following this, SSMU’s semi-autonomous election-management subsidiary, Elections SSMU, suspended the Palestine question pending a legal review. But on March 13, anti-Israel students complained about this decision on social media. They called the Elections department racist and undemocratic, among other things, and cited false claims of a ‘Blacklist’ conspiracy against anti-Zionist activists. The next day, Elections SSMU reinstated the question—despite ongoing legal challenges—in apparent violation of the judiciary committee’s order.
“The referendum has continued—with antisemitism raging across social media platforms. Activists are vandalizing McGill buildings, violating SSMU’s electoral bylaws, and setting up Palestine-flag draped tables to spread anti-Israel propaganda. All of this creates an atmosphere where Jewish students feel unsafe.”
Jonah Fried, a McGill student and member of the No campaign, told The Suburban that the adoption of the policy would mean the SSMU “will be in a position to advocate for divesting from Hillel and other pro-Israel student groups.
“There are also student research awards—I was given one myself—distributed through organizations like SSMU. I am worried that I will lose funding for my project, for example, which is about American Zionism.”
The Palestine Solidarity Policy, amongst other proposals, calls for the SSMU to “campaign for McGill University’s complete boycott of all corporations and institutions complicit in settler-colonial apartheid against Palestinians; completely divest from all corporations complicit in settler-colonial apartheid against Palestinians;” and “campaign for McGill University’s complete divestment from all corporations complicit in settler-colonial apartheid against Palestinians.”
Fried said after the referendum was briefly halted, the organization Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights “pressured Elections SSMU into reinstating the question.” The SPHR posted that the halting of the referendum “silences Palestinian voices within our own student union.”
Fried added that “we argue that this is a form of campaigning that violates Elections’ March 13 interdiction. If they disputed the Judicial Board’s (JB) ruling, they should have appealed to JB instead of going public and delegitimizing the referendum.”
Elections SSMU posted that “upon further review and discussion, we have considered that, at this time, the question will be included on the ballot. We would like to note that the Judicial Board may render a decision, even after the result of the referendum has been released. Additionally, an Appeals Process can be launched in accordance with Section 7, article 4 of the Internal Regulations of Elections and Referenda.”
Fried says resuming the referendum “may be unconstitutional as they seem to have violated a Judicial Board injunction to pause the election. We find their decision to bow to SPHR’s pressure to reflect a double standard.
“Following a hasty No Campaign meeting, we resolved that I would petition Elections SSMU to reverse its decision and apologize for creating the impression of antisemitic double standards. SPHR’s conduct may violate Internal Regulations of Elections and Referenda, Section 5: Campaigning—Articles 1.2, 1.8, and 1.11. Moreover, Elections SSMU cannot defy a JB Interim Order. That is unconstitutional. I did not receive a response until March 18.” The response was Elections SSMU’s statement reinstating the referendum.
Fried said No campaign members have “reported several instances of pro-Palestinian activists “posting libel, slander, and disparagement.
“Anti-Israel activists have flooded our social media.”
Notably, as well, Fried was accused late last year on social media of being “paid by the State of Israel to write xenophobic articles” in reaction to an opinion piece he wrote for The Suburban.
Elections SSMU issued a response to the latest concerns, saying it “wants to make it clear that while individual members are at liberty to express their opinions regarding campaigns and candidates, they should refrain from making personal attacks against any individuals associated with those campaigns or candidates. Moreover, there should be no attacks against a group or individual on the basis of their religion, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual identity.
“We wish to uphold the spirit of a fair election while also protecting the comfort and safety of individuals involved in this democratic process.”
In general, “for now, we are waiting to see what the university administration does, if anything,” Fried says. “We have little other recourse.”
