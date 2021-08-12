Beginning this fall, McGill University and Université de Montréal (UdeM) will require their students to wear masks while attending lectures. Even though the Quebec government announced that students are only asked to wear masks when they are not seated or walking around campus, McGill and UdeM are taking a tougher approach.
Professors at McGill and UdeM will be able to remove their masks during class lectures, as long as they practice social distancing with their students.
At UdeM, masks can be taken off if someone is in an enclosed office space by themselves, in an individual workroom at the library, a meeting room, and a dining area. But in all cases, social distancing has to continue to be maintained.
Healthcare professionals like Dr. Donald Vinh — an MUHC immunologist — has expressed his thoughts regarding McGill and UdeM’s decision this fall. Vinh had positive feedback to share since he believes that mask wearing is effective against transmission.
"I'm not entirely sure I understand the government's directives here. I don't think that they should be soft or lax and I certainly don't think that it should be up to the individual to decide whether it is good for the rest of the people in that classroom," he said. "I'm actually quite proud that McGill and UdeM are taking that initiative, that in classes we are going to be doing masking,"
The Quebec health ministry has stated that it is planning to set up vaccination clinics on university campuses this fall to encourage students to get their vaccine shots against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others.
