The Mayors of Côte St. Luc, Côte des Neiges-NDG, Town of Mount Royal and St. Laurent, and Montreal executive committee member Eric Alan Caldwell will be making a significant announcement in a “very short time” regarding the long-planned Cavendish Blvd. link and transit issues in the Décarie sector, Councillor Dida Berku said during last week’s District 3 meeting.
The four Mayors “have been meeting regularly — I’m very much part of this effort — to push for transit solutions for this whole [Décarie] sector because we need to get people moving in a smart and eco-friendly way,” she told the meeting. “And when it comes to federal funding, they are no longer funding highways, they’re funding mass transit.”
All Mayors have been publicly united on the Cavendish issue because of the planned Hippodrome housing development and the many projects taking place along Décarie, including the massive Royalmount mixed-use development.
“Completion of the ‘Royalmount Boulevard — Cavendish North link’ is something very important for us,” TMR Mayor Philippe Roy told The Suburban. “It will allow traffic from our industrial park — mostly truck traffic— to reach Highway 40 without using the already extremely busy Jean-Talon / Décarie sector. The Government of Quebec’s Junca-Adenot report has also recognized the importance of providing an additional access to Highway 40.”
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa has criticized Projét Montreal in recent years for not sufficiently prioritizing the project, and this year co-sponsored a city council resolution that was adopted to “mandate the Montreal administration to submit a project notice and preliminary studies regarding the link to the provincial Environment ministry.”
“I think all the ingredients are there such that Cavendish can be advanced but, to date, we have not see the coming together of all these ingredients into one meal,” DeSousa told The Suburban. “My hope is that if the political will is there, this project, which can and should have come to fruition a long time ago, can still be salvaged and see the light of day.”
During her meeting, Berku pointed out that there are currently 360,000 cars a day at the Highway 40-15 exchange, and the Royalmount project alone is expected to add another 20,000 to that.
“Right now, the key to a breakthrough is Namur-De La Savane, the area shared by St. Laurent, Côte St. Luc, TMR, Côte des Neiges-NDG and a little bit of Hampstead,” she said. “We need to get the Cavendish extension and other transit solutions.”
During a Power Point presentation, she displayed an artists’ conceptions of a possible Cavendish link in the CSL area, produced by McGill Urban Planning students, as part of the Oroboro Report; a possible pedestrian underpass between Décarie Square that could lead to the Namur Métro or the Hippodrome development; and a potential train station at the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre.
The latter is “supported by the CSL Shopping Centre, which also wants to redevelop.
“Sooner or later, the three CSL shopping centres will all want to redevelop, and they’re going to want to have mixed use, more residential. For this, we’ll need rapid transit.”
