This afternoon, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test result,” said Plante. She said she will be working from home for the time being and suggested that everyone follow public health measures.
Plante took a test this morning as a precaution after someone in her entourage tested positive for the virus.
Quebec Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau and Finance Minister Eric Girard both announced today that they will test for the virus and remain in isolation since having been in contact with the mayor.
